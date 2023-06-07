LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (30-30) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-36) at Coors Field on Wednesday, June 7, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 11 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 13 out of the 29 games, or 44.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Giants have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

San Francisco has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+115) J.D. Davis 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win NL West +2500 - 4th

