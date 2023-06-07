How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Logan Webb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Coors Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank eighth in MLB action with 78 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- San Francisco's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Giants' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 276 (4.6 per game).
- The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Webb (4-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Webb is trying to build on an eighth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Webb will look to last five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Pirates
|L 9-4
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Mitch Keller
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-4
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hayden Wesneski
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
