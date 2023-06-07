Logan Webb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Coors Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank eighth in MLB action with 78 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

San Francisco's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Giants' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 276 (4.6 per game).

The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Webb (4-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Webb is trying to build on an eighth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Webb will look to last five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Pirates L 9-4 Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs - Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home - Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore

