Logan Webb is starting for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). An 11-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -210 +170 11 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -130

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Giants are 3-5-0 against the spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have compiled a 13-16 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 67.7%.

San Francisco has played in 60 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-4).

The Giants are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 13-15 13-17 17-13 20-24 10-6

