Wednesday's game at Coors Field has the San Francisco Giants (30-30) taking on the Colorado Rockies (26-36) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (4-6) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants are 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 13 (44.8%) of those contests.

This season San Francisco has won one of its three games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

San Francisco has scored 276 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule