Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .191 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.1%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Seabold (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
