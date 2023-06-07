The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .191 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.1%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 15 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings