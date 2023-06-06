Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.304 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .243.
- In 51.1% of his 45 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He has scored in 14 of 45 games (31.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.551
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet (1-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
