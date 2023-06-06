The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.304 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .243.

In 51.1% of his 45 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has had an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He has scored in 14 of 45 games (31.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .245 AVG .279 .288 OBP .340 .551 SLG .442 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

