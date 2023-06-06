Mitch Haniger and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies and Dinelson Lamet on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .226 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (24.2%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings