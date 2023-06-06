Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies and Dinelson Lamet on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .226 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Haniger has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (24.2%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Lamet (1-2) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.