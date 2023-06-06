Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (27 of 39), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (53.8%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.11 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Lamet (1-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
