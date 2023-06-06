On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 69.2% of his games this season (27 of 39), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 21 games this year (53.8%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings