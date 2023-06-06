LaMonte Wade Jr -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 48 hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 33 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Wade has driven in a run in 14 games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 44.4% of his games this year (24 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 27 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

