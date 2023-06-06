LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.413) this season, fueled by 48 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 33 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Wade has driven in a run in 14 games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (24 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Lamet (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.