The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 53 hits, batting .286 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (33 of 54), with at least two hits 16 times (29.6%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Davis has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (13.0%).

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (38.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 24 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings