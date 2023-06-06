The San Francisco Giants (29-30) visit the Colorado Rockies (26-35) in NL West action, at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Dinelson Lamet (1-2) for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-2, 13.83 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia (2-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles without allowing a hit.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.80, a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet (1-2) takes the mound first for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

He has a 13.83 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .367 against him over his 13 games this season.

