LaMonte Wade Jr and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.413/.466 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has collected 53 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .286/.372/.481 so far this season.

Davis heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has collected 53 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .276/.357/.443 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 55 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .258/.335/.479 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

