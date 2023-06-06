Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rockies on June 6, 2023
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Wade Stats
- Wade has collected 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.413/.466 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has collected 53 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .286/.372/.481 so far this season.
- Davis heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has collected 53 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He's slashed .276/.357/.443 so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 55 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .258/.335/.479 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
