On Tuesday, June 6 at 8:40 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (29-30) visit the Colorado Rockies (26-35) at Coors Field in the series opener. John Brebbia will get the call for the Giants, while Dinelson Lamet will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored Giants have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-2, 13.83 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 12 out of the 28 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a record of 5-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (31.2% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 15-26 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-217) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Austin Slater 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

