How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against John Brebbia, who will start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Prediction
|Giants vs Rockies Odds
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank seventh-best in MLB action with 78 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .416 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 266 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants are 18th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without giving up a hit.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Johan Oviedo
|5/31/2023
|Pirates
|L 9-4
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Mitch Keller
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hayden Wesneski
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.