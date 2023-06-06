Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against John Brebbia, who will start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank seventh-best in MLB action with 78 total home runs.

San Francisco's .416 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 266 (4.5 per game).

The Giants are 18th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without giving up a hit.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Home John Brebbia Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates L 9-4 Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies - Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs - Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home - Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.