John Brebbia will start for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Giants have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Giants have won four of their last nine games against the spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have put together a 12-16 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

San Francisco has a 5-11 record (winning only 31.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

In the 59 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-28-4).

The Giants have a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 12-15 13-17 16-13 19-24 10-6

