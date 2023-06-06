Tuesday's game features the Colorado Rockies (26-35) and the San Francisco Giants (29-30) matching up at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 6.

The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Dinelson Lamet (1-2) for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have won four of their last nine games against the spread.

This season, the Giants have won 12 out of the 28 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has entered 16 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 5-11 in those contests.

The Giants have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.5 per game).

The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule