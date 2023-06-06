In the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5).

Alcaraz is favored (-500) in this match, compared to the underdog Tsitsipas, who is +360.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 83.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 Odds to Win Match +360 +125 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Alcaraz beat No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Tsitsipas took down No. 118-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.

Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match in his 65 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Alcaraz has played 31 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match.

In the past year, Tsitsipas has competed in 63 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.1% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

On clay courts, Tsitsipas has played 17 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas have gone head-to-head four times, and Alcaraz has come out on top in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 23, 2023 (6-3, 6-4).

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas have matched up in 12 sets against on another, with Alcaraz winning nine of them.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas have competed in 121 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, capturing 66 of them.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas have played four times, averaging 30.3 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.