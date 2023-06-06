On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .190 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 46.9% of his games this year (15 of 32), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 14 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings