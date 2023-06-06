Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .190 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 46.9% of his games this year (15 of 32), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Lamet (1-2) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
