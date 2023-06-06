Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Slater (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .364.
- Slater has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Slater has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.400
|.471
|OBP
|.400
|.429
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/3
|K/BB
|1/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|2
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet (1-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
