On Tuesday, Austin Slater (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .364.

Slater has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Slater has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .357 AVG .400 .471 OBP .400 .429 SLG .400 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/3 K/BB 1/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 2 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings