How to Watch the Aces vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning run when they visit the Connecticut Sun (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Sun have won three games in a row.
Aces vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Sun
- Las Vegas scores 17.6 more points per game (93.7) than Connecticut allows (76.1).
- This season, Las Vegas has a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 40.8% of shots Connecticut's opponents have made.
- The Aces are 6-0 when they shoot better than 40.8% from the field.
- Las Vegas shoots 35.1% from beyond the arc, 5.9% higher than the 29.2% Connecticut allows to opponents.
- The Aces have collected a 3-0 record in games this season when the team hits more than 29.2% of their three-point shots.
- Las Vegas and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.7 more rebounds per game.
