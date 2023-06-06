The Las Vegas Aces (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning run when they visit the Connecticut Sun (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Sun have won three games in a row.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sun