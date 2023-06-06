The Connecticut Sun (6-1) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Las Vegas Aces (6-0), winners of six straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on NBCS-BOS) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The matchup has no set line.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBCS-BOS

Aces vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Aces 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-3.4)

Connecticut (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Aces vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of Las Vegas' games have gone over the point total.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best squad in the WNBA in points scored (93.7 per game) and best in points conceded (75.7).

In 2023, Las Vegas is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (37.8 per game) and fifth in rebounds conceded (35).

The Aces are the second-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (11.5) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Aces are the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (9 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

The Aces are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.1%).

Las Vegas takes 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.3% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 63.8% of its shots, with 73.7% of its makes coming from there.

