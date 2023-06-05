William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +14, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 41 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 5 53 Points 2 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 0

