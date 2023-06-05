Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Theodore's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +16).

Theodore has a goal in eight of 55 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 28 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Theodore goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Theodore has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Theodore Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 4 41 Points 5 8 Goals 2 33 Assists 3

