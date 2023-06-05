Reilly Smith Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Reilly Smith will be on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Smith's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Smith Season Stats Insights
- In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.
- Smith has a goal in 22 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- In 43 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- Smith has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Smith Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|78
|Games
|4
|56
|Points
|2
|26
|Goals
|1
|30
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.