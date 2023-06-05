Reilly Smith will be on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Smith's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

  • In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.
  • Smith has a goal in 22 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.
  • In 43 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Smith has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
78 Games 4
56 Points 2
26 Goals 1
30 Assists 1

