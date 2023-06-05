Reilly Smith will be on the ice Monday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Smith's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Smith has a goal in 22 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 43 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Smith has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 4 56 Points 2 26 Goals 1 30 Assists 1

