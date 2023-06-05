Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Roy's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.

Roy has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 65 games played, including multiple goals once.

Roy has a point in 26 games this season (out of 65), including multiple points three times.

Roy has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 65 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Roy's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Roy has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 65 Games 5 30 Points 2 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.