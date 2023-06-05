Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Stone against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +11.

In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 43 Games 3 38 Points 1 17 Goals 1 21 Assists 0

