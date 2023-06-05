Mark Stone Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Stone against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.
Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Stone Season Stats Insights
- Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +11.
- In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Stone Stats vs. the Panthers
- On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|43
|Games
|3
|38
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|21
|Assists
|0
