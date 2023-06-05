Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 43 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 76 Games 5 57 Points 1 28 Goals 1 29 Assists 0

