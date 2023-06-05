Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eichel available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 18:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +26).

In 21 of 67 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 43 of 67 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 4 66 Points 5 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 4

