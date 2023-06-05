Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena Monday to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -135 moneyline odds in this game against the Panthers (+115).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 39 of their 61 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.9%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Vegas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 57.4%.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Vegas has not hit the over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
