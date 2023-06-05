The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena Monday to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -135 moneyline odds in this game against the Panthers (+115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-135) Panthers (+115) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 39 of their 61 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Vegas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Vegas has not hit the over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.