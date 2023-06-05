Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, June 5, broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-140) in this game against the Panthers (+120).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-140
|+120
|-
|BetMGM
|-140
|+120
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-141
|+120
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Vegas' 100 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 58 times.
- The Golden Knights are 14-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Panthers have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.
- Vegas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.
- Florida has a record of 11-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+120)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+165)
|0.5 (-110)
|1.5 (-189)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+110)
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6
|3.6
|2.3
