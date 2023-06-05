Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, June 5, broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 1-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-140) in this game against the Panthers (+120).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Vegas' 100 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 58 times.

The Golden Knights are 14-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Panthers have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Vegas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Florida has a record of 11-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+120) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-189) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 5-4-1 6 3.6 2.3

