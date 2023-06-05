Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers take the ice Monday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 1-0 in the series. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, assigning them -140 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+120).
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.6)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 16-10-26 in overtime matchups as part of a 51-22-9 overall record.
- Vegas has 54 points (24-8-6) in the 38 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 21 games this season (4-11-6 record, 14 points).
- The Golden Knights are 59-3-2 in the 64 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 120 points).
- In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 22-7-1 record (45 points).
- In the 46 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 48 times, and went 26-18-4 (56 points).
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
