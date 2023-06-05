The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers take the ice Monday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 1-0 in the series. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, assigning them -140 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+120).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)

Golden Knights (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.6)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 16-10-26 in overtime matchups as part of a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has 54 points (24-8-6) in the 38 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 21 games this season (4-11-6 record, 14 points).

The Golden Knights are 59-3-2 in the 64 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 120 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 22-7-1 record (45 points).

In the 46 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 48 times, and went 26-18-4 (56 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

