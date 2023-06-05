How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.
You can turn on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Panthers hit the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
