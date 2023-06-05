Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.
  • In 16 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • In 47 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 37 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 56.5% that Stephenson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
81 Games 5
65 Points 1
16 Goals 0
49 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.