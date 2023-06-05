Alex Pietrangelo will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Pietrangelo against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus this season, in 23:58 per game on the ice, is +13.

In 10 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 5 54 Points 0 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

