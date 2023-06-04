Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .248 with seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (13 of 44), with more than one RBI five times (11.4%).
- He has scored in 13 of 44 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.551
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.825), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
