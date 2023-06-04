On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .248 with seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (13 of 44), with more than one RBI five times (11.4%).

He has scored in 13 of 44 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .245 AVG .279 .288 OBP .340 .551 SLG .442 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 19 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

