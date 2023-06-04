After three rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim leads (-6). Tune in to see the fourth round unfold from Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

Par 72/7,571 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Si Woo Kim 1st -6 71-68-71 Rory McIlroy 1st -6 72-68-70 David Lipsky 1st -6 69-69-72 Lee Hodges 4th -5 72-69-70 Wyndham Clark 4th -5 70-71-70

Want to place a bet on The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:35 PM ET Rory McIlroy (-6/1st), Si Woo Kim (-6/1st), Si Woo Kim (-6/1st) 1:15 PM ET Wyndham Clark (-5/4th), Viktor Hovland (-5/4th), Viktor Hovland (-5/4th) 1:25 PM ET David Lipsky (-6/1st), David Lipsky (-6/1st), Denny McCarthy (-5/4th) 12:30 PM ET Sung-Jae Im (-3/14th), Hideki Matsuyama (-4/9th) 12:55 PM ET Keegan Bradley (-4/9th), Collin Morikawa (-4/9th), Collin Morikawa (-4/9th) 12:40 PM ET Patrick Cantlay (-4/9th), Patrick Rodgers (-4/9th), Patrick Rodgers (-4/9th) 1:05 PM ET Mark Hubbard (-5/4th), Lee Hodges (-5/4th), Mark Hubbard (-5/4th) 10:55 AM ET Scottie Scheffler (-1/32nd), Scottie Scheffler (-1/32nd), Jon Rahm (-2/23rd) 12:10 PM ET Stephan Jaeger (-3/14th), Joseph Bramlett (-3/14th) 12:00 PM ET Austin Eckroat (-3/14th), Austin Eckroat (-3/14th), Jordan Spieth (-3/14th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.