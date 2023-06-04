You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 12.5 (-128) 10.5 (-143) 1.5 (+170)

The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.

Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Sunday (10.5).

Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (-161) 3.5 (+110)

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points per game this season, 6.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-115) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (-118)

The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.

Gordon averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-105) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (-133)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 1.9 more than his prop total on Sunday.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208)

Sunday's points prop bet for Jimmy Butler is 26.5 points. That's 3.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.