The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is batting .233 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Haniger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 13
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (3-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 23rd, .825 WHIP ranks first, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
