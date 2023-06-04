The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .233 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 13 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings