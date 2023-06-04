Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .233 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has driven in a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including five games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 23rd, .825 WHIP ranks first, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
