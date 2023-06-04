On Sunday, Mike Yastrzemski (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 39 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 39), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (21 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

