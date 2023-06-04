Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mike Yastrzemski (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 39 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 39), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (21 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 23rd, .825 WHIP ranks first, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
