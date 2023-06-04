LaMonte Wade Jr -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on June 4 at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 48 hits and an OBP of .416 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Wade is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (33 of 53), with more than one hit 13 times (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 14 games this year (26.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (43.4%), including four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 27 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings