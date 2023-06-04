LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on June 4 at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Orioles.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 48 hits and an OBP of .416 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Wade is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (33 of 53), with more than one hit 13 times (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in 14 games this year (26.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (43.4%), including four games with multiple runs (7.5%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 23rd, .825 WHIP ranks first, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
