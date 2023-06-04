The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .280 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 50th in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 32 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 53), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).

In 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings