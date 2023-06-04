J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .280 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 50th in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 32 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 53), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).
- In 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.825), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
