Giants vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 4
The San Francisco Giants (29-29) host the Baltimore Orioles (36-22) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) for the Giants and Tyler Wells (3-2) for the Orioles.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-4, 3.48 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (3-2, 3.29 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.054 in 11 games this season.
- He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells
- Wells (3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
- Wells is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Wells is aiming for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.825), and 34th in K/9 (8.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.