The San Francisco Giants (29-29) host the Baltimore Orioles (36-22) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) for the Giants and Tyler Wells (3-2) for the Orioles.

Giants vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023

4:05 PM ET

San Francisco, California

Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-4, 3.48 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will hand the ball to DeSclafani (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.054 in 11 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.

Wells is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Wells is aiming for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.825), and 34th in K/9 (8.7).

