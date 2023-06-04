Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Adley Rutschman and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park on Sunday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Giants vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 27th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 17th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0 at Twins May. 24 5.0 6 7 4 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 19 5.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 7.0 10 5 5 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Anthony DeSclafani's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Wade Stats

Wade has 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 37 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.416/.474 so far this season.

Wade hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 29 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 59 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He has a .282/.402/.431 slash line on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 4-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .235/.270/.439 slash line so far this season.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.