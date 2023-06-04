In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 4, Anthony DeSclafani will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (29-29) as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles (36-22), who will answer with Tyler Wells. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Orioles have -110 odds to upset. Baltimore is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-4, 3.48 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Giants vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 12, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Giants have a 15-17 record (winning 46.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Orioles have been victorious in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 15-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Anthony DeSclafani - - - -

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +2000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.