How to Watch the Giants vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are seventh-best in MLB play with 77 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .418 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 263 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- DeSclafani has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- DeSclafani is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-4
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Rich Hill
|5/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Johan Oviedo
|5/31/2023
|Pirates
|L 9-4
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Mitch Keller
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
