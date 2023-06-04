LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are seventh-best in MLB play with 77 total home runs.

San Francisco's .418 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 263 (4.5 per game).

The Giants rank 16th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (4-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

DeSclafani has six quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Pirates W 14-4 Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Home John Brebbia Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates L 9-4 Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles - Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Wood Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs - Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home - Kyle Hendricks

