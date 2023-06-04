The San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles will send Anthony DeSclafani and Tyler Wells, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Orioles have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have won four of their last nine games against the spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 42.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-16).

San Francisco has gone 10-13 (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 26 times this season for a 26-28-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-14 12-15 13-16 16-13 19-23 10-6

