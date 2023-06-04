Sunday's game features the San Francisco Giants (29-29) and the Baltimore Orioles (36-22) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 4.

The Giants will look to Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (3-2).

Giants vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 12, or 42.9%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered 32 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 15-17 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 16th in the majors with 263 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule