The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .367 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

In 50.0% of his 12 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this season, Slater has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .357 AVG .400 .471 OBP .400 .429 SLG .400 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/3 K/BB 1/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 2 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

