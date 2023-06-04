Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .367 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his 12 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this season, Slater has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.400
|.471
|OBP
|.400
|.429
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/3
|K/BB
|1/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.825), and 34th in K/9 (8.7).
