The San Francisco Giants and Austin Slater, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater is batting .367 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 12 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Slater has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.357 AVG .400
.471 OBP .400
.429 SLG .400
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
2/3 K/BB 1/0
1 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 2
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (3-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.825), and 34th in K/9 (8.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.