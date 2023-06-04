How to Watch the Aces vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Fever (1-3) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FACEBOOK, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
Aces vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Aces vs. Fever
- Las Vegas scores 13.6 more points per game (95.6) than Indiana give up (82.0).
- Las Vegas is shooting 48.9% from the field, 9.0% higher than the 39.9% Indiana's opponents have shot this season.
- The Aces are 5-0 when they shoot better than 39.9% from the field.
- Las Vegas' three-point shooting percentage this season (37.6%) is only 0.3 percentage points lower than opponents of Indiana are averaging (37.9%).
- The Aces have a 2-0 record when the team hits more than 37.9% of their three-point attempts.
- Indiana averages 37.5 rebounds a contest, 0.9 fewer rebounds per game than Las Vegas' average.
