The Las Vegas Aces (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Fever (1-3) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FACEBOOK, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Fever