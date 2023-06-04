The Indiana Fever (1-3) welcome in the Las Vegas Aces (4-0) after Aliyah Boston racked up 20 points in the Fever's 81-78 loss to the Sun. The game airs on CBS Sports Network, FACEBOOK, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Aces vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network, FACEBOOK, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Aces vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.8

Aces vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year 16 of Las Vegas' games hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces were led by their offense last year, as they ranked best in the WNBA by posting 90.4 points per game. They ranked ninth in the league in points allowed (84.1 per contest).

Las Vegas ranked third-worst in the WNBA with 36.2 rebounds allowed per game, but helped combat that by ranking third-best in the league grabbing 35.4 boards per contest.

The Aces ranked third-worst in the WNBA with 12.6 forced turnovers per game, but they helped negate that by ranking best in the league committing 11.1 turnovers per contest.

The Aces thrived in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked second-best in the league in treys (9.5 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (36.1%).

In terms of three-pointers, the Aces came up short defensively, as they ranked worst in the league in threes allowed (9.1 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.6%).

Las Vegas attempted 43.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.4% of the shots it attempted (and 70.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.4 threes per contest, which were 37.6% of its shots (and 29.5% of the team's buckets).

